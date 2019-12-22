Christmas came early for nearly 100 Lexington foster children

Christmas came early Sunday for a group of about 100 foster kids in Lexington.

The Foster Care Council held its 8th annual Christmas Spectacular.

Sponsored by local businesses, it’s a way to make sure every child has a present to open for the holiday.

"The state doesn't provide foster parents much money for stuff like this, so for us to be able to step in with the help of the community to provide the gifts and just to really make them feel the Christmas spirit and feel loved and somewhat normal, that's kind of our goal is to just always bring a sense of normalcy to these children’s' lives," Business Development Director of The Foster Care Council Lindy Hester said.

There was pizza, cookies, and to make the day complete a visit from Santa Claus himself.

"We're going to get all the kids singing Christmas carols and when Santa comes in it's just amazing,” Executive Director of The Foster Care Council Cassie Slone said. “He hollers each child's name and they get to come up one at a time and get their presents, and we have also lots of presents over here for the kids, so it's just a special event for kids that don't get much this time of year."

The Foster Care Council will be reaching out to businesses and the community again this time next year for donations to make sure they can keep this tradition going for years to come.