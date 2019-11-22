Christmas lights at Mustard Seed Hill also sparking economic development

'Tis the season for Christmas tunes, trimming the tree, and twinkling lights. And there's no better place to get you into the holiday spirit than Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill in Millersburg.

The public is invited to enjoy the lights, music and more from when it gets dark to 11 p.m.

This is the second annual season-long event, featuring dazzling lights, a holiday market filled with local retail vendors, and a hospitality tent with food and drinks for visitors.

"You can come any time between dark and 11 p.m. and the lights will be on,” President and CEO of Community Ventures Kevin Smith said. “Get out, enjoy yourself, bring the kids, and take your pictures."

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill has a greater purpose than just spreading holiday cheer, it's an effort to revitalize Millersburg and bring more tourists to the city.

"This campus had actually gone into bankruptcy a few years ago,” Smith said. “The town needed a boost, we needed to get some businesses opened, get restaurants opened again, so our organization, Community Ventures, that’s what we do, we help communities revitalize."

In just one year, the organization expects to double the number of visitors they saw at the first event and, eventually, light up all of Main Street with Christmas lights and bustling businesses.

It’s a festive way to spark Christmas cheer and economic development.

Mustard Seed Hill will have events throughout the holiday season, like their gingerbread house competition.

