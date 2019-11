Downtown Lexington is beginning to look a lot like Christmas – especially now that the city’s Christmas tree has arrived at Triangle Park.

This coming just after the park opened up its seasonal ice rink.

The tree lighting will happen on November 29, with activities running from 3 – 7 p.m.

Mayor Linda Gorton will be joined by the one and only Santa Claus to officially light the tree.

About 5,000 people are expected to be downtown for the lighting.