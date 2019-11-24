Christmas tree farms and stores opening for the season

Christmas tree farms and shops, like Hillenmeyer's, are opening up for the holiday season and for many people it is time to choose a Christmas tree.

Picking out a tree can be a big decision, and there are multiple types to choose from. Frasier firs are known for their traditional evergreen fragrance, Balsam firs are very similar, and Concolor irs are better for people with allergies.

Once you pick a tree and get it home, there are steps you can take to make sure it stays fresh all season long. The first thing you should do is make sure the tree base has a fresh cut. You will also want to keep it away from heat.

"The most important part of keeping the tree fresh throughout the season is making sure you have a stand that holds water and making sure you keep water in that stand. And there are several things that you can add to that," Joseph Hillenmeyer, Co-Owner Hillenmeyer Christmas Shop, said. "Plants like sucrose, they like that sugar, so you can add a sprite or a 7-up or specially formulated products that have some micro nutrients and things that are really beneficial to helping that tree hold those needles."

Hillenmeyer says that picking out the tree is just one part of the holiday experience. Their shop has s'mores, wreath decorating, sheep to pet, and even Santa for kids to visit.

