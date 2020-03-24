Chrysalis House makes changes to keep clients safe amid COVID-19

The measures being taken to stop the spread of coronavirus are impacting every Kentuckian and that includes places like the Chrysalis House in Lexington.

The organization supports women and their children while in recovery.

For those running Chrysalis House they are now trying to figure out a new normal while helping the women they serve who are trying to beat addiction.

For more than 40 years the Chrysalis House has been saving families.

It's a place women looking to beat alcohol and drug addiction can turn and still be a mother to their newborns and toddlers.

Despite its lifesaving work, Chrysalis House is not immune to the changes COVID-19 brings.

"We have some very dedicated staff who are going above and beyond to make sure that our clients are safe," said Lisa Minton, Executive Director.

With four residential treatment facilities, an outpatient center and a 40 unit apartment complex with 39 families and 70 children, Executive Director Lisa Minton is trying to keep a lot of people safe from the spread of coronavirus.

"We are limiting some of the movement, we are trying to have supplies and rooms ready as needed," said Minton.

The Chrysalis House is not taking in new clients right now, instead its focusing on those already in recovery.

"This is high anxiety for all of us at this time, we are doing all we can to step up our programming to meet the women where they are. We provide person centered treatment and that's what we are still trying to do" said Minton.

In these uncertain times folks in the community are stepping up to help the women and children of Chrysalis House.

Just last week Cooper Vaughn with the Apiary in Lexington, a catering and event business delivered meals and supplies.

"Our families will receive 2 to 3 entrees, deserts loaves of bread, peanut butter and jelly and lunch meat," said Minton.

An Amazon Wish List has also been created for the women, it’s an easy way Minton says people can help so they can continue serving their clients on the road to recovery.

The Apiary is offering what it’s calling the Hive, it’s a new meal delivery service.

A portion of the proceeds Minton says will help continue providing for the women at Chrysalis House.

For a link to the Amazon wish list click here.



