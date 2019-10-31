Chuck E. Cheese in Lexington to unveil redesign

Kids and parents can soon say so long to tokens and that animatronic band.

Chuck E. Cheese in Lexington has undergone a major redesign, which will be unveiled on Nov. 6 at a ribbon-cutting event.

The new digs include a dance floor where Chuck E. Cheese himself will make a live appearance every hour. Cards loaded with play time will take place of tokens.

The restaurant at-large has also undergone a makeover, including a new logo and color scheme, new furniture, brighter lighting, and new signage.

The menu has also been updated, and will now offer items like BBQ chicken pizza, Cali Alfredo pizza, cauliflower crust pizza, and an endless salad bar.

The remodeling is part of a nationwide rebranding for the chain, and Lexington’s location is one of the first to get the new look.

Guests who visit the location during the ribbon-cutting event will receive free slices of cake and a chance to win a $100 gift card.

