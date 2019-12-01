"Chuck Williams Auction and Chili Cook-Off" honors fallen firefighter

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters is remembering one of their own and giving back in his name with the Chuck Williams Auction and Chili Cook-Off.

Williams was a firefighter in Lexington. He died in 1997 when he fell through a house while responding to an arson fire. He was also a supporter of the FOF, which is a non-profit made up of Lexington firefighters who give back to the community. They started the event a year after his death, and it’s now the FOF’s biggest fundraiser. In 2018, it brought in more than $27,000.

The major focus of the FOF in December is the Toy Program, which helps families in Kentucky put toys under the trees.

Todd Houston, the president of the FOF, says the program helps firefighter be part of the happier moments in life.

"We usually see people when we show up on their worst days. When they're hurt or they're sick or their house is on fire or they're in a car wreck. This is a way to help out when nobody is hurt," he explains.

The toys will be distributed to families and churches throughout December.

