Church helps wipe out nearly $2 million in Kentucky medical debt

A church and a non-profit are teaming up to eliminate medical debt for thousands of families in Greater Cincinnati.

Leaders at Crossroads Church announced they were able to raise enough money to pay off $46.5 million in medicals bills for families in the Tri-state and beyond.

The church worked with non-profit RIP Medical Debt. The group's website says every $100 donated wipes out $10,000 in medical debt.

Among the families helped are 2,974 Kentucky households, accounting for $1.9 million in bills.

The effort also helped eliminate $1.5 million for 503 Tennessee households, $200,000 for 136 Indiana households, and a whopping $42.8 million for 41,233 households in Ohio.

Crossroads church leaders said those whose debt has been retired are currently being notified by mail. The notices are enclosed in bright yellow envelopes.