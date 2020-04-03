Church asks for donations to help 'Packin' the Pantry'

More families are relying on food pantries to put meals on the table right now. Those food pantries are asking for the public's help.

Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington runs "Packin' the Pantry".

They said recently they served more families in a week than they usually do in a month. They need more help supplying meals.

"We pick up directly from the grocery store," said volunteer Erica Clark. "But you know grocery store shelves are being cleaned out, so they have less to donate."

Clark said the community has really stepped up to help them help others, but more can always be done.

If you want do help "Packin' the Pantry", you can reach out to them on their Facebook page.