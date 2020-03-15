Church creates “drive-in” style service for congregation

Churches across Kentucky are continuing to cancel services amid the Coronavirus outbreak, but some are trying to keep going by holding creative ways to worship.

David’s Fork Baptist Church held its first-ever “drive-in church service.” Pastor Mickey Hyder told WKYT he was not pleased when he first heard the Governor’s recommendation to cancel services.

“I got concerned about our congregation, our congregation is a lot of senior adults,” Hyder said.

Adults above 60 are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

That’s when he thought of creating the “drive-in” service.

“There were just a couple of pieces of equipment that we had to acquire and we meshed them with some of our own equipment,” Hyder said.

Congregation members began to crowd into the parking lots in their vehicles around 10:45 a.m. for 11 a.m. service.

“I love the fact that even with everything that’s going around that we are still able to come together and worship and we can do this safely and its definitely very fun, interesting and unique,” said member Sarah Rose.

Hyder said he will continue to hold Sunday service using the “drive-in” method for the coming weeks. He hopes to be back inside the church for Easter Sunday Service.

