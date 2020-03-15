Church gives back with drive-through "act of harvest"

Most in Lexington are doing their part to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Sometimes this means interrupting everyday routine, but one church is getting creative in keeping the community together.

Pastor Scott Bowman believes in creating a sense of community. Every month he holds what he calls, "acts of harvest".

"Where people can come and get a hot meal and sit around the table and we pray for them," says Bowman.

Due to the corona virus, this gathering of people isn’t possible, so Pastor Bowman had a creative idea… a drive-through “acts of harvest.”

People drove up, received groceries, and prayed with the pastor.

"We either have to just shut it down and not do anything at all or we got to be very creative in how we're going to help people," says Bowman.

Bowman says many in the New Harvest community are older or on disability. That's not all...

"Just the psychological factors that come with being isolated from community," says Bowman.

"I don't see a lot of peace, I see unrest, I see semi-panic, and it shouldn't be that way," says volunteer Darrel Hartman.

Bowman knows now is a time many will look for support. He's going to be there.

“The church that goes to the people, not the people come to the church," says Bowman.

Because in tough times, it's important to come together.

Bowman says services can be live-streamed on Sundays and throughout the week. He hopes people can still have the feeling of a church community while keeping social distancing in mind.