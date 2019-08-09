Church holds supplies drive for families of Harlan miners

Members of a Lexington church congregation saw the headlines about the Blackjewel bankruptcy leaving miners without paychecks and decided to send school supplies to schools in Harlan.

Heritage Baptist Church parked its bus in the Meijer parking lot in Hamburg Friday afternoon and will again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. They collected backpacks, pencils, paper, glue and money donations.

Terry Aldridge is the event organizer. She said everyone involved hopes students can go to school fully equipped despite the situation their families are facing.

"Not only are the parents worried about 'How we're going to supply the supplies,' what are the kids thinking?" Aldridge said. "'Where's it going to come from?' They're old enough to know their families' are doing without."

The church has raised more than $2,000 since last Thursday. Church member Vicky Holland said this is one example of Kentuckians standing together.

"With everything bad that's happened within the last week, showing a little kindness to our Commonwealth, and just total strangers, that giving a little kindness is going to make a big difference for somebody," she said.

The members will drive to Harlan on Sunday and deliver the supplies to the miners' representatives.