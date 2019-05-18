Church members take service to the community in ‘GO Local’ initiative

Members of a central Kentucky church say they're striving this week to show their faith through service with their ‘GO Local' community service projects.

Several hundred volunteers from Crossroads Church worked on more than 50 different work projects in Lexington Saturday.

WKYT caught up with them at Henry Clay High School where they did some landscaping, gardening, and other work to pretty up the school.

Church leaders say they also had projects to help out others in the community who need it, like former sex trade workers and homes for abused women and children.

The church canceled their weekend services, as a way to move people out of the pews, and into the community.

"Church is not something that we sit and watch, but rather something, who we are and what we do,” says Mark Stecher, the Lead Pastor at the Central Kentucky Crossroads Church. “So, we want to mobilize people, no matter where you go to church or whatever it is, we want people to actively go out and serve."

Crossroads Church started in Cincinnati 14 years ago and has grown to 14 locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and online.

