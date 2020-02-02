Churches hold benefit to raise money for Lexington teen recovering from dual organ transplant

The message in Consolidated Baptist Church’s Sunday service was about the healing power of prayer.

As the choir sang and the pastor preached, the entire congregation was keeping Marquis Davis in mind.

He's a Fredrick Douglass high school student who had a heart and kidney transplant just before Christmas. Now, nearly two months later, he's still recovering and staying in the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati.

"It's been a lot, but we're making it” Marquis’s mom Sherri Withrow said. “I'm just thankful for everything that everybody has done."

From thoughtful messages to #MarquisStrong t-shirts, Withrow said the support her family has gotten leaves her speechless. And, the benefit at Consolidated Baptist Church Sunday was just the latest way the community has stepped up to help.

There was no set goal for how much the churches wanted to raise for Marquis' family, just as much as they could to help with medical, travel, and other expenses while he stays in Cincinnati.

"This will take some of the burdens off, maybe not a lot, but some,” Senior Pastor Richard Gaines said. “It will make things just a bit easier to deal with as she deals with her son who is ill."

Marquis's battle with health problems started before he was even born, as did his church family's prayers that he overcome them.

"We know how sick he's been, but to see how well he's doing now, it just affirms our faith and our desire and need to keep on praying for him and for his family and to see what God is doing,” Gaines said. “Ultimately, we give all the glory and honor to God."

If his progress continues, Marquis's mom said he should be able to come home in early March.