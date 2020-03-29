Churches in Kentucky are finding ways to adapt during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Crossroads Lexington has offered online worship for a few years, but now it’s their only option.

On March 11, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all churches to close in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Many churches, including Crossroads Lexington, have turned to the internet. Pastor Bryan Carter says the message is still the same online, but the experience is different. “You also miss the social interaction that you get that we’re having to deal with in this pandemic,” he said.

Crossroads Lexington has offered online worship for a few years, but now it’s their only option.

“If you were to go online, you would see what would be very typical of a service that we would do every weekend,“ he explained.

The church has made one change to make the experience more personal: Worship is shared through Facebook Live so members can comment and share with Pastor Carter. Those comments show the hope this community has. Carter says everyone needs hope during this difficult time.

“It never says in the Bible that things are going to be easy. In fact I think it’s very natural for things to be uneasy and difficult,” he said.

Carter says faith not only brings people together, but it also enriches the entire community.

“It doesn’t really matter what denomination we are, what size we are. We’re all in this together.”