Churches prepare for changes to Easter Sunday services

Churches across the region are making major changes as they prepare for Easter services this weekend.

For the vast majority, worshippers will not be filling the pews.

“It's usually the busiest day of the year for churches across the world, but here in the Commonwealth, they'll be empty on Easter Sunday.

It's been one month since Governor Andy Beshear recommended churches close amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since then, church leaders had time to adjust for Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

Most have switched to online services, streaming on websites and Facebook live.

Pastor Greg Gallaher, from First United Methodist Church in Georgetown, says attendance has been surprisingly high for its Facebook services, with more than a thousand views every week.

He says even though this difficult time is a challenge, it's also a chance to learn new lessons about faith.

"A lot of what we associate with Easter today is not bad, but it's not at the core of our message,

he says. “So, this is a good time for us to just go back and center on the essential fact that Jesus lived, died, and will raise again."

For churches that plan to do some kind of drive-through service, the governor recommends vehicles be six feet apart, and people don't get out to socialize.

WKYT will be airing three Easter Sunday services. At 11 a.m. followers can see the service from Buck Run Baptist Church. Then, at noon, the station will air Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of Christ the King. At 1 p.m. WKYT will air the service from Northeast Christian Church.

