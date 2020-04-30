Churchill Downs signals move to reopen

Churchill Downs Racetrack officials today determined that opening day of the 2020 Spring Meet will be Saturday, May 16.

After opening the weekend of May 16-17, racing at the track will happen Thursdays through Sundays with a special holiday Monday card on Memorial Day, May 25. Post time for the first race each day will be 1 p.m. (all times Eastern).

Churchill Downs says horses will return to the barns at the backside on May 11 under a phased, systematic approach.

Officials at the track say they are taking every precaution possible to keep people safe.

Racing fans will get a color-coded wristband, to show they’ve passed that day’s screening. A new color will be used each day to make sure everyone has been screened.

