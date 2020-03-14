Churchill Downs to delay reopening of stables until March 31

After consultation with local public health officials, Churchill Downs

Racetrack announced today amid public health concerns regarding COVID-19 that it will delay the reopening of its stable areas at both Churchill Downs Racetrack and the auxiliary training center Trackside for two weeks until Tuesday, March 31.

The stable areas have been closed since Dec. 31 for annual winter renovations and were scheduled to reopen Tuesday, March 17.

The safety and health of guests, employees and participants remain of primary concern and the team at Churchill Downs Racetrack will continue to take every precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Churchill Downs officials have been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure the most responsible decision is made regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year.

Officials expect to have an update about the Kentucky Derby and additional information on the upcoming Spring Meet in the coming week.