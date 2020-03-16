Churchill Downs to make announcement about Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Churchhill Downs is set to make an announcement about the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby.
Breaking: @ChurchillDowns Incorporated will make an announcement regarding the timing of 146th Kentucky Oaks and @KentuckyDerby on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET. More: https://t.co/Qj9SJqhKRc— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) March 16, 2020
Monday, Keeneland officials announced the cancellation of the track’s upcoming Spring Meet, which was scheduled for April 2-24, due to health and safety concerns surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Kentucky Derby announcement is scheduled for Tuesday morning around 9.
We'll keep you updated.