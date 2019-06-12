Cincinnati City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana

The Cincinnati City Council has narrowly passed a measure which has decriminalized marijuana possession up to 100 grams.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports the council voted 5-3 to approve the ordinance.

One council member voted against the measure, saying 100 grams was too much to decriminalize, while another said she wanted records of previous users to be expunged.

The ordinance means it will no longer be a criminal offense to possess or use small amounts of marijuana, but people will still not be able to use it in public. Violators of the new ordinance will be subject to a $25 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

No one spoke out against the ordinance during the time allotted for public comment.