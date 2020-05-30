Cincinnati Zoo making plans for reopening

There is still no official date for the reopening of the Cincinnati Zoo, but officials are putting plans in place for when that day comes.

The plan states 250 guests will be allowed to enter the zoo every 30 minutes.

Some exhibits, like the reptile house and the bird house, which are indoors, will remain closed when the zoo first reopens.

The Cincinnati Zoo director, Thane Maynard, said having 80 acres of space makes social distancing much easier.

"Because we're a family venue and we'r open during the day, I think everyone will cooperate and make it a lot of fun," Maynard said.

Zoo staff will have to wear masks when the zoo reopens.

The zoo still plans to offer food.