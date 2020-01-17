Cincinnati Zoo teams up with Cincy Shirts to raise money for Australian Wildfires

The Cincinnati Zoo is teaming up with Cincy Shirts to raise money for the Australian Wildfires relief effort.

All funds raised will be used for critical care and long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

Cincy Shirts says all proceeds will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them care for the animals suffering as a result of bushfires. The proceeds will go directly to the Zoos Victoria's Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

The Cincinnati Zoo says they will add $5,000 to the total raised.

The shirt will be on sale until Jan. 31.

You can buy the shirt here.