Cincinnati Zoo teams up with Cincy Shirts to raise money for Australian Wildfires

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKYT) - The Cincinnati Zoo is teaming up with Cincy Shirts to raise money for the Australian Wildfires relief effort.

All funds raised will be used for critical care and long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

Cincy Shirts says all proceeds will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them care for the animals suffering as a result of bushfires. The proceeds will go directly to the Zoos Victoria's Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

The Cincinnati Zoo says they will add $5,000 to the total raised.

The shirt will be on sale until Jan. 31.

You can buy the shirt here.

 
