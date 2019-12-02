Cincinnati Zoo's baby giraffe has a name!

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is celebrating its newest giraffe.

Welcome to the world, Theo!

“We picked the name Theo because it means divine gift. He was the gift that our team needed following the death of the calf’s dad a week before he arrived,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals.

The male calf was born on Nov. 23 to Cece, an 8-year-old giraffe.

Theo is the 17th giraffe to be born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889.

He joins Cece, 6-month old Fenn, his mom Tessa, and 3-year-old Zoey in the Giraffe Ridge herd.