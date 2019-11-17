Cincinnati Zoo’s giraffe, ‘Kimba,’ passes away

A Facebook post from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden reports the sad news that their male giraffe, ‘Kimba,’ died early Sunday morning.

Zoo staff had been monitoring the giraffe barn as the zoo’s female giraffe, ‘Cece,’ nears the end of her pregnancy. They called vets when they saw Kimba fall to the ground a little after 1 a.m.

Kimba had recently had a procedure last week to fix his hooves, but zoo officials say there were complications afterward.

Kimba, 12, was the father of 6 calves with a seventh on the way.

