Cincinnati-area high school announces mandatory drug tests for all students beginning in 2020

A local high school is instituting a mandatory drug test policy as part of a new health and wellness initiative.

Badin High School, a Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will begin testing students in January 2020. (Source: WXIX/Gray News)

Badin High School, a Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will begin testing students in January 2020.

Every student will be tested at least once a year.

Students became aware of the new policy during an all-school assembly Tuesday.

A letter from school administrators on the Badin High School website says the purpose of the policy is to “provide students with help first and to involve parents or guardians every step of the way.”

According to the new policy, professionals with Great Lakes Biomedical will choose which students to test and will conduct the drug tests.

If a student tests positive, the police requires their parents be notified, and the student will have to be evaluated by a professional before being tested again within 90 days.

All expenses will have to be covered by the student’s parent or guardian.

A first positive test will not result in disciplinary action, according to the policy. However, if a student tests positive a second time, there will be repeated drug testing during that student’s enrollment and they’ll face a 10-day suspension.

If a student tests positive a third time, the student and parent will have to meet with school officials and the student could be expelled.

A refusal to take a test will be considered a positive test.

“I think this is a good step in the right direction,” Badin parent and public school teacher Chris Maraschiello said. “I think the school community should embrace it.”

School officials say they hope the policy will further promote a drug-free environment at Badin.

Copyright 2019 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.