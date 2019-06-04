Cincinnati boy drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

An 11-year-old boy from Cincinnati drowned Sunday at Beach Colony Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner.

The coroner’s office says the boy was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Myrtle Beach police also investigated the incident but no charges were filed.

A woman who says she was there at the time of the drowning has started a petition on change.org to raise the minimum first aid/AED safety requirements in all hotel, condo and resorts.

In her petition, Faith Wahl says she and four other women were standing at the hotel front desk when a young boy came up and asked for help because his brother was drowning in the pool.

According to Wahl, two women tried to get the boy out of the pool but were unable. Two male maintenance workers jumped in and they were able to help get the boy out of the water.

Wahl says two of the women began chest compressions while another called 911. They looked for an AED/defibrillator box but Wahl says there were none available at the resort.

The mothers worked on the boy for seven minutes before an EMT arrived on the scene, Wahl said.

Wahl’s petition goes on to say, “It should be a requirement that these establishments should have proper first aide (sic) with AED equipment on site, inspected regularly, and at minimum two trained staff members at all times with consistent training and refreshers.”

The petition wraps up by asking people to sign, share and “spread the word for ‘Trenton’s Law'".

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.