Cincinnati parents report razor blades in Halloween candy

Police in Ohio are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after parents reported finding razor blades hidden in candy bars Thursday night.

FOX 19 reports that officials are investigating the claims, but are cautioning residents that the alerts may be a hoax.

The reports came from the Pleasant Run area, according to investigators.

“As of now, the objects are reported to be metal and similar to razor blades” police said in a tweet just before 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers say they received two reports of tainted candy from two families who went trick-or-treating with their children.

One father discovered a razor blade in his son’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup when the boy noticed the candy packaging appeared to be slit open and gave it to his dad for a closer look.

Shortly after or around the same time, another parent spread her child’s candy out to check it by hand as a precaution and was hurt.

The woman needed three stitches after she says the blade sliced her.

Investigators say the area where the suspected tainted candy was found is too large for police to go door-to-door searching for the suspect: “You are talking about a five-block radius. These are giant blocks.”

Police advise parents to carefully check every single piece of their children’s candy before they eat it. Immediately set aside anything that appears to be partially torn or looks like it’s been tampered with and call police at once.

