Cinemas scramble to reopen, abide by COVID-19 restrictions

In about three weeks people can start heading to the movies.

Theaters have already started preparing for customers by purchasing PPE and ramping up cleaning, but they still face some challenges.

Governor Andy Beshear says movie lovers can return to theaters on June 1.

“It’s another reason to smile. We’re anxious to have the lights back on again,” says Fred Mills, manager of the Kentucky Theatre.

Kentucky Theatre and Theatres of Georgetown are now preparing for customers.

“We got face shields, masks, plenty of disinfectant,” says Scott Roaden, Director of Operations at Theatres of Georgetown.

Other cinemas like Regal and Cinemark are deciding whether or not to even open. With COVID-19, theaters are facing several challenges.

“We have no idea at this point,” says Roaden. “Film companies will make the decision of what they’ve got in the can.”

About 800 people can fit inside this theater, but managers are having to think about that social distancing.

FM: “When you come down here it’s another six feet, so there will be a row or row and a half in between,” says Mills.

Managers are also concerned about customers doing their own part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Managers say they’re waiting for the state to release more guidelines on how many people can be in the theater at one time.

