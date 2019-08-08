Cities not immune from gas line ruptures, and human error is primary cause

Emergency managers say natural gas pipelines aren't just found in rural areas, and people sometimes unknowingly put themselves in harm when they dig.

"The one in Lincoln County was a transmission line," John Bobel with Lexington-Fayette County Emergency Management said. "It was very large, designed to move large volumes of gas from distribution point to distribution point."

In other words, those kinds of transmission lines aren't found underneath Lexington neighborhoods. Instead, you will find supply lines. The supply lines are much smaller, but they can still pose a danger.

"It's still under pressure. It can still be dangerous if something goes wrong or if someone inadvertently cuts that line or punctures it," Bobel said.

Natural gas lines almost always work like they are supposed to, and many times when they don't it is caused by human error.

"We've responded already to over 100 incidents where people have dug into or damaged a natural gas line in some way," Lisa Smith with Columbia Gas said.

You see it advertised frequently about how you should call before you dig. The advertising campaign has worked, as the number of people calling 811 is up 25 percent.