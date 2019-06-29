Citizen tip leads to arrest in Scott Co. crash in stolen vehicle

Isaac Hyser (Photo: Scott County Detention Center)
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Georgetown are crediting a called-in tip for leading to an arrest after a crash Friday morning in a stolen vehicle.

Police say the crash happened about 8:45 a.m. on northbound US 25. When they arrived, they were able to determine the vehicle involved had been stolen. Officers also say a man was seen running from the wrecked vehicle into the Colony subdivision.

In a Facebook post, officers asked anyone from the subdivision who might have security cameras to contact the station.

About four hours later, Georgetown police posted on Facebook that a call-in from a citizen had led to the arrest of 19-year-old Isaac Hyser. He is charged with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Hyser was taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

 
