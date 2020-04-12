City Center lights dance to boost spirits

We’ve heard of people dancing and singing to boost spirits, and now a building is joining the fun. Lexington City Center is teaming up with iHeartRadio for the special dancing lights performance.

The first song was Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down.' “We couldn’t think of a better song than Tom Petty ‘I Won’t Back Down’ because that’s the American spirit because that’s what Kentuckians are all about,” said Michael Jordan from 100.1 WKQQ.

The lights on Lexington’s City Center are dancing to boost spirits of people across Kentucky. This week's song was a tribute to healthcare workers, and featured a red and white cross on the building. “Those folks can’t back down because they keep us all healthy,” Jordan explained.

A new song will be featured every week and those songs will be specific to different iHeartRadio stations. Jordan says Kentuckians can get involved by suggesting songs they want to hear.

“We are open to anything that’s inspirational that basically draws the true spirit of Americans and the true spirit of anybody that’s in Kentucky fighting this battle,” he said.

So you might be wondering when you can hear and see the performance. Jordan says people can still stay healthy at home because the videos will be shared on their website and Facebook page. In fact, they’re not even telling people when the lights of the City Center will dance so nobody will come downtown.

“It’s important because of the fact that we don’t want to encourage any kind of gathering and we want to make sure that we are doing the proper social distancing. So that’s why we made it easy and convenient for people to watch it at home,” Jordan said.

So while you’re inside, you can still take a trip downtown on your computer or smartphone and enjoy the sights and sounds of city center.