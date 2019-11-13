City in Texas seeks federal help getting rid of 100-plus roosting buzzards

The Gilmer City Council has approved a measure to attempt to legally scare off more than 100 buzzards who have decided to call a large tree near a bank and drive-through restaurant home.

City Manager Greg Hutson said the buzzards suddenly began roosting in the tree a few weeks ago and have caused problems for employees at surrounding businesses. Now, apparently fireworks will be used to try to scare them away.

“Those buzzards love picking at rubber and so they’ll tear up windshield wipers and the lining around sunroofs,” Hutson said. “I’m told they cost $2,000 to $3,000 damage to a bank employee’s car.”

Hutson said buzzards are federally protected and so they have reached out to US Parks & Wildlife for help.

“It’s my understanding they use bottle rockets and Roman candles to scare them away,” Hutson said. “And hopefully they don’t come back. I’m hoping they just go to Grand Saline, where they have the Buzzardfest.”

Copyright 2019 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.