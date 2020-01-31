City of Lexington says mild winter is saving money

Snow lovers might not like it, but the mild winter is saving the city of Lexington time and money.

Current snow totals are below average, which means the city is using less salt and overtime costs are down.

On average, the city spends $139,300 on overtime between the months of December and March.

With only two inches of snowfall this season, spending is down.

"We've still had to expend money obviously outfitting the snow plows, getting the equipment up to snuff, training drivers so they're ready," said Lexington Streets and Roads Deputy Director Rob Allen.

According to city officials, salt costs nearly $93 per ton and Lexington has more than enough.

"A typical storm with a half inch to a couple inches, we use about anywhere from 600 to 1,200 tons of salt," Allen said.

He said, so far they've only been doing spot treatments and a lot of leaf collection.

Officials aren't counting on more money being saved because there's still a possibility for snow, but they would be able to reallocate it to wish list items.

"We're in the middle of the budget process for fiscal year 21, and we would look for any savings for that, maybe there's equipment needs, or some other needs," he said.

Beyond money, there are pros and cons to having a mild winter.

"If we have a harsh winter with a lot of freeze-thaw, we get a lot more potholes," Allen said.

For now, the division of streets and roads is preparing for the worst, but has plans for a better outcome.