City of Morehead to loan businesses tables and chairs to increase outdoor seating

The City of Morehead is hoping to give businesses a helping hand one table and chair at a time.

Mayor Laura White-Brown announced Friday in a Facebook video the city would lend out tables and chairs to any business that needs them in order to increase revenue during the pandemic. The loan is free and according to the Mayor can be used as long as needed during the current restrictions and recommendations.

The Mayor says restaurants will primarily need the furniture to add more outdoor seating. Current guidelines set by Governor Beshear only allow 33% of the full capacity to be served inside a restaurant to keep with safe social distancing. She says the goal is to keep every business moving forward.

"The local businesses are the backbone of communities, especially in Eastern Kentucky," said the Mayor. "Making sure they survive is the overall goal for anyone. If you have resources like tables and chairs and can lend those out, I think it's a great opportunity to help those businesses."

The Mayor's team is also working on two different centralized locations where tables and chairs could be set up for foot traffic to eat if eating inside is not an option.

They took-in the idea after watching larger cities like Lexington and Louisville adapt to similar changes with added outdoor dining areas.

She encourages any Morehead business to contact the city planning office to request the furniture. She expects some will be delivered over the weekend and into the following week.

