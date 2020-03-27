Lexington parks begin closing down areas to promote social distancing

Lexington now has 44 cases of COVID-19, including one death. Unfortunately, city leaders expect those numbers to increase.

High impact sports areas like athletic courts, fields, and skate parks are among areas being shut down. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

At a press briefing Friday afternoon, Mayor Linda Gorton said people need to do a better job of practicing social distancing, and that will mean some changes at city parks.

With warm weather, plenty of people want to get outside, but Mayor Gorton says when too many people start to gather that’s when it becomes a problem.

“This is absolutely disappointing and is endangering lives. It’s been warm and sunny outside and naturally, people want to all get outside. It’s okay to go outside, but each of us must stay six feet apart,”

To maintain social distancing, the city is making some operational changes.

Friday morning, workers started removing select tennis nets, volleyball nets, and socking some larger tennis areas.

Natural areas like McConnell Springs and Raven Run, as well as all golf courses, will close this evening.

High impact sports areas are also now closed, including athletic courts, fields, and skate parks.

