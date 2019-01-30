Lexington leaders and volunteers working to help the homeless, "Tonight is life or death."

Leaders in Lexington, along with shelter volunteers, are working around the clock to make sure the most vulnerable are safe during this dangerously cold weather

Photo: WKYT/Hillary Thornton

Shelters around town filled up as the city’s emergency winter weather plan is in effect, meaning they will expand capacity and allow anyone needing shelter to stay around the clock.

The Catholic Action Center is even using trailers from emergency disaster services to house dozens more in addition to their beds inside.

Numbers show that 723 people stayed in a shelter last night and they expect that number to be about the same tonight. It is the largest number they have on record since the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention formed in 2014.

There are some who refused to come in, but teams will check on them several times throughout the day and are again trying to convince them to take shelter indoors.

“Tonight it is life or death,” says Polly Ruddick, with the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention. “We talk about 32 degrees, we have a lot of people that will stay out at around 20 degrees. Tonight is different, it is life or death. That is why we are taking all steps to locate them and find a warm place for them to stay tonight.”

The biggest thing city leaders say the public can do to help is to call the Catholic Action Center if you see someone outdoors. Additionally, the center is in need of sleeping bags, hand warmers, long underwear, and food donations. To find out more, or to report someone out in the cold weather, dial (859) 255-0301.

