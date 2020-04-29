City to offer one-time yard waste collection in May

Lexington officials have announced that waste management has scheduled a day in May to pick up yard waste.

On Wednesday, May 13, crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has City garbage pickup on Mondays and Tuesdays. Residents who have city collections on Thursdays and Fridays will have their yard waste picked up on Wednesday, May 20.

The City temporarily halted curbside residential yard waste pickup on March 23 to protect City Waste Management employees.

Until routine yard waste collections resume, the city has some recommendations for how people can manage their yard waste:

Hold material until collection resumes.

Grass clippings can be left on your lawn and late-falling leaves can be mulched with a mower and left on the ground. Both grass and mulched leaves help naturally fertilize your lawn.

Start a compost pile. It's probably easier than you think. The same materials that would go in your yard waste bin are great for compost piles. You can even add plant-based food scraps like coffee grounds, banana peels and apple cores. (No meat, cheeses or fatty foods.)

Take the material to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility at 4216 Hedger Lane. Hours for Haley Pike are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. No limit and no charge for Fayette Co. residents during the collection suspension. ID required.

Put material in your green trash cart. Make sure to limit the material -- the lid to your trash cart should close when you set it out for collection.