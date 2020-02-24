Claiborne Farm celebrating life of legendary Secretariat

Claiborne Farm in Bourbon County is celebrating the life of Secretariat.

Claiborne Farm is the final resting place for the legendary triple crown winner and, next month, the farm is having a 50th birthday celebration. (WKYT)

They are hoping to make this a yearly event here in Bourbon County. It'll be a festival every year celebrating the legendary horses that came from the area, and they're starting off with a big one.

They are calling it "The Legends of Bourbon County."

The four-day festival will also be a celebration of Secretariat's 50th birthday. It'll start Thursday, April 16 with the Big Red Gala. It will be a celebration of the legendary horse.

There will also be a parade the next morning as well as a 10K race on Saturday.

Most of the festivities will be in downtown Paris, but they were also PB horse farm tours going on during the event, including Claiborne where Secretariat is buried.

The plan also calls for musical acts throughout the celebration.

Organizers tell us they are trying to have something for everyone.

"Making sure there are a lot of different kinds of things to do from the smallest child to the eldest individual," said Stephen Swisher, Logistics Director.

The festival will end on Sunday, April 19. They tell us as soon as it's over, they'll begin selecting the legend for next year's festival.

The festival will also include an art unveiling of Secretariat for Main Street in downtown Paris.