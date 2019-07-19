Clark Co. Animal Shelter seeks donations after dog found abandoned in cage

An investigation is underway to find whoever was responsible for leaving a dog locked in a wire cage along Old Ruckerville Road Friday morning.

Photo: Clark County Animal Shelter

According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Animal Shelter, animal control officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. When they found the dog, they say it was unable to stand up and appeared to have an ongoing skin condition, and possibly parvovirus.

The dog was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital to receive care. The shelter says the dog is a female, medium to large breed puppy – about 10-14 weeks old - with tan-colored fur.

Investigators interviewed nearby residents, and have been able to determine that the dog was dropped off sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The shelter is asking anyone who may have seen a strange vehicle in the area around that time to call them at (859) 737-0053. They are also accepting donations for the puppy’s care. Donations can be made by visiting their Facebook page.

