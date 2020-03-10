Clark Co., Lexington Corrections suspend inmate visitation in response to coronavirus

Area jails have suspended inmate visitation in response to the outbreak of coronavirus in Kentucky.

According to a statement from the mayor's office, the Lexington Division of Community Corrections suspended all inmate visitation, beginning Tuesday morning.

“We are erring on the side of caution in response to the COVID-19 virus,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. "Visitation will be reinstated as soon as possible."

In addition, volunteer-run programs at the jail have been suspended.

The Clark County Jailer also posted on Facebook the suspension of all visitations at the county's detention center until further notice.