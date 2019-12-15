Clark Co. couple still looking for 'Walmart Angel'

The last place the woman Brooke Tankersley calls an angel was seen was at the Walmart in Winchester.

Brooke Tankesley's son, River, suffered a seizure while they were shopping at Walmart last Saturday. (Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy)

Tankersley and her boyfriend, Issac Tolson said she saved their baby's life in the middle of the grocery store. Over the past week, they got more clues about who she is.

Tankersley was told she's from Morehead and she was only passing the time at Walmart before a doctor's appointment.

The parents remember her pushing people out of the way, hushing the crowd and calmly talking them through the situation.

"She had a purplish-colored shirt, she was wearing glasses, and she had the oxygen on and she had grayish, whitish hair, and it looked to be long," Tankersley said.

She was also told that the woman recently retired from her job as a nurse at the Clark Regional Medical Center.

They don't believe her rushing to their rescue was luck or a coincidence.

"We do believe that God put her there for a reason, she was definitely there for a reason," Tankersley said.

She said strangers and friends have been working non-stop to find their angel.

"A lot of people messaging me, trying to send us pictures, trying to figure out who she is, but still no luck," she said.

Tankersley and Tolson want to meet her in person to show their gratitude and let her meet River and show her he's healthy.

