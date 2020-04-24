Clark Co. fiscal court passes resolution on reopening businesses

Clark County is the latest community that believes they are ready to reopen.

The fiscal court voted to pass a resolution asking the governor to let their process begin. Members say the court will provide the data they believe shows why businesses should be able to go back to normal.

The resolution passed with a 5-2 vote. That resolution will now be sent to Governor Andy Beshear.

Leaders say they understood the precautions the governor has taken, but at this point, they feel they have flattened the curve.

Some fiscal court members say businesses have told them they don’t know if they will rebound because of the closures.

Clark County has had 19 cases of COVID-19 with nearly everyone recovered.

There was some debate on the issue, however, with some members saying they don’t believe it’s the right time while others think it’s time to get moving.

“My greatest fear is that we open up too soon and we have to shut back down again,” says Magistrate Travis Thompson. “While I don’t want to see us shut down longer than we have to be, a second shutdown would be absolutely devastating.”

Magistrate Chris Davis, on the other hand, says, “I think when you can demonstrate like Clark County can – that we have flattened the curve and that we have had no fatalities due to COVID-19 – then I think it’s time we start at least gradually and slowly start a restrictive reopening of our economy.”

Some leaders do realize Governor Beshear may not consider any of their ideas but say they at least wanted the option to be on the table.

They say if the governor does acknowledge their resolution, they then will create a more detailed plan on what that reopening would look like.

