Clark Co. man arrested; charged with child sexual exploitation

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Clark County man on charges related to unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

45-year-old Jerry Spencer was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation after troopers with the Electronic Crime Branch say they discovered him sharing images of child porn online.

According to a release from KSP, investigators went to a Winchester home on September 4 and seized equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Spencer was arrested and charged with one count of distributing child pornography. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

