A Clark County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a fire at an apartment building that sent four people to the hospital.

Billy Ross pleaded guilty back in February to second degree arson in the case.

The fire happened in June of 2018 along North Main Street in Winchester.

Firefighters rescued three people, and one family was displaced.

Police say Ross admitted to lighting curtains on fire because he was tired of people stealing from him.