Clark Co. school employee indicted for stealing from student activity fund

Dixie Rigney, 61, was indicted Thursday for taking at least $90,000 in cash from a student activity fund, according to a report from The Winchester Sun.

Rigney is accused of stealing from George Rogers Clark High School between July 2010 and January 2019 and then altering information to hide it, according to the paper.

Rigney was arrested Friday afternoon.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Rigney on nine counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second-degree forgery.

Kentucky State Police investigated the theft and presented the case directly to the grand jury.