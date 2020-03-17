Clark County Health Department talks about COVID-19

Clark County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend. County officials are doing everything they can to prevent the spread.

The Clark County Health Department is receiving a lot of calls from people with questions about COVID-19. They've posted information about the virus on their front door.

Right now the county only has one confirmed case, but they do believe there could be more.

"We're gearing up and preparing for additional cases," said Clark County Public Health Director Rebecca Kissick.

Kissick has four full-time employees and two state employees directly working to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Clark County.

"We're looking at a lot of different opportunities in terms of resources and how we can allocate additional resources out, and that's gonna require some additional attention as well, and so we're likely gonna be pulling additional staff to help with our response effort," said Kissick.

Health Department leaders are referring anyone who has more questions or concerns to check out the state's website on COVID-19. Click here to visit the website.

There is also a hotline you can call if you have any COVID-19 concerns. That number is 800-722-5725.

Healthcare professionals at the State Poison Control Center are manning those phones.