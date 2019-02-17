Clark Co. Animal Shelter asking for help after taking in emaciated horses

The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for help from the public after taking in two emaciated horses Saturday night.

Those two horses, along with others coming in Sunday will receive special hospital boarding care. The shelter is not equipt to house bigger animals and expecting significant veterinary costs due to their condition.

The animal shelter is asking for donations like hay or veterinary supplies, or room to house one of the horses temporarily.

If you can help the shelter, you are asked to contact them at info@clarkshelter.org. Donations can be made securely on their website as well, www.clarkshelter.org.