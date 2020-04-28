Clark County attorney says he won't be wearing a mask

Governor Andy Beshear is telling Kentuckians to be prepared to wear cloth masks beginning on May 11.

Right now it’s not an order, but a very very strong suggestion.

The governor says this is a way to protect against a second spike in COVID-19 cases while allowing businesses to reopen. The governor's decision has brought mixed opinions in Kentucky and one man who says he won’t follow the governor.

“For me wearing the mask goes to far, and being ordered to do so is beyond my comprehension,“ said Clark County Attorney William Elkins.

Elkins says he will not do.

In a Facebook post, Elkins said that he would not allow the government to touch him with a mask.

He told us that he personally feels a government mandate to wear a mask would infringe on his personal rights.

“It wasn’t a general defiance of the governor or his approach to the COVID19 situation, it was just more of a personal choice that I made long ago that I intend to live by,” Elkins said.

Elkins told us that he has followed the social distancing guidelines set forth by the state health department and Governor Beshear. He also said that if wearing masks would allow businesses to reopen, then in his opinion, the individual business should decide whether or not it is required.