Clark County community packs room, vents frustrations after cuts to Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Clark County community had a chance to vent their frustrations weeks after the Fiscal Court voted 4-3 to place a large financial load on the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday the fiscal court held a special session for other business but allowed the public to speak about the issue.

The Clark County Fiscal Court voted December 11 in favor of cutting the sheriff’s office budget by $252,000. However, the county has allotted half of that for the department heading into 2020.

Their goal, according to county officials, is to make the sheriff’s office's budget fully funded on its own. The department’s budget currently sits at just over $2,000,000, according to a finance specialist within the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Berl Perdue tells WKYT this will force himself to layoff several deputies and end 24/7 patrols throughout the community.

“You know you’re wrong!,” one woman screamed at members of the fiscal court. “What you have done is messed up families!”

During the public input session another woman walked across the fiscal court handing out crowns to members of the court that voted for the budget cuts. She told each member she wanted them to be the kings they are acting like – citing their refusal for more input from the public before their vote.

Other community members took a more calm approach asking for fiscal court members to rescind their budget. There was no public talk of this amid the members.

“How can you look at everyone here tonight and say those people (deputies) are expendable?,” Said one woman. “They are more than a budget cut.”

County Magistrate Daniel Konstantopoulos tells WKYT they are finding ways to make up for an over-budget for the Clark County Detention Center and finding money to replace outdated equipment within the Clark County Fire Department. Currently, the fire department still uses a tanker from the early 90's. A new tanker was approved during Monday’s meeting.

Konstantopoulos says he does not believe the budget cut will lead the sheriff to make the cuts to men or patrol time. He points to the numbers and says with the income the sheriff’s department sees from their fees, they will be fine.

He also says during an upcoming workshop, his team will crunch the numbers again.

“As one magistrate said, he wants to see the accounting evidence that there is going to be layoffs and not enough money for that,” said Konstantopoulos. “But we truly feel there is going to be enough money for that.”

Another public input session is not in the works as of Monday.

