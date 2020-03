Have tissues ready for this story.

(WKYT)

James Nisbit is in isolation at his Clark County home after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He just celebrated his 50th birthday and his family made sure he didn't have to alone.

Check out the video attached to this story.

We wish you a happy birthday James and a speedy recovery.

We will have more with the Nisbit family tonight on WKYT News at 11.